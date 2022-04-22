Local Sports Schedule for 4-23 to 4-25 Apr 22, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, April 23MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL7:35 p.m. – Rome Braves at Bowling Green Hot RodsCOLLEGE BASEBALL12 p.m. – Alabama-Huntsville at Shorter (doubleheader)2 p.m. – Berry at Birmingham-Southern (doubleheader)COLLEGE SOFTBALL1 p.m. – Alabama-Huntsville at Shorter (doubleheader)COLLEGE TRACKTBA – Shorter men, women at Georgia TechCOLLEGE LACROSSE2 p.m. – Berry men vs. Rhodes (SAA Tournament Quarterfinals, at Rhodes)4 p.m. – Shorter men at Lander University6 p.m. – Shorter women at Lander UniversityCOLLEGE TENNIS12 p.m. – Sewanee men, women at Berry (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)Sunday, April 24MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL2:05 p.m. – Rome Braves at Bowling Green Hot RodsCOLLEGE SOFTBALL1 p.m. – Alabama-Huntsville at ShorterCOLLEGE TENNIS9 a.m. – Centre men, women at Berry (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)Monday, April 25PREP TRACKTBA – Model, Pepperell, Coosa at Region 7-AA Meet (Gordon Central High)PREP GOLF9 a.m. – Darlington at Area 3-A Private Tournament (Coosa Country Club)TBA – Cedartown at Model (Stonebridge) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Armuchee man accused of killing grandmother, storing her body in freezer Arrest made in Polk body case, Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Office searching for 'person of interest' in the case One last walk through Glenwood: Community has a chance to visit current facility before primary school move Anna K. Davie Elementary principal, assistant principal leaving positions Chattooga woman killed in head on collision on U.S. 27 near Old Summerville Road Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back