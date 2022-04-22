Saturday, April 23

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:35 p.m. – Rome Braves at Bowling Green Hot Rods

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m. – Alabama-Huntsville at Shorter (doubleheader)

2 p.m. – Berry at Birmingham-Southern (doubleheader)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m. – Alabama-Huntsville at Shorter (doubleheader)

COLLEGE TRACK

TBA – Shorter men, women at Georgia Tech

COLLEGE LACROSSE

2 p.m. – Berry men vs. Rhodes (SAA Tournament Quarterfinals, at Rhodes)

4 p.m. – Shorter men at Lander University

6 p.m. – Shorter women at Lander University

COLLEGE TENNIS

12 p.m. – Sewanee men, women at Berry (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

Sunday, April 24

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2:05 p.m. – Rome Braves at Bowling Green Hot Rods

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m. – Alabama-Huntsville at Shorter

COLLEGE TENNIS

9 a.m. – Centre men, women at Berry (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

Monday, April 25

PREP TRACK

TBA – Model, Pepperell, Coosa at Region 7-AA Meet (Gordon Central High)

PREP GOLF

9 a.m. – Darlington at Area 3-A Private Tournament (Coosa Country Club)

TBA – Cedartown at Model (Stonebridge)

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription