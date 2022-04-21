PREP SOCCER

4:30 p.m. – Praise Academy girls at Unity Christian (Grizzard Park)

6 p.m. – Rome boys at Grovetown (Class AAAAAA State Tournament Second Round)

PREP TENNIS

12 p.m. – Worth County girls at Model (Class AA State Tournament Second Round, at Rome Downtown Courts)

PREP BASEBALL

5 p.m. – Dade County at Model

5 p.m. – Bremen at Coosa

5 p.m. – Gordon Central at Pepperell

5 p.m. – Armuchee at Trion

5:55 p.m. – Darlington at Mt. Paran Christian

5:55 p.m. – Rome at Alexander

PREP GOLF

4 p.m. – Unity Christian vs. Lyndon Academy, Praise Academy (Cedar Valley Golf Course, Cedartown)

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:35 p.m. – Rome Braves at Bowling Green Hot Rods

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m. – Berry vs. TBA (SAA Championship Quarterfinals, at Berry College)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. – Alabama-Huntsville at Shorter

6 p.m. – Berry at Birmingham-Southern

COLLEGE GOLF

TBA – Berry men, women at SAA Championship (Braselton, Ga.)

COLLEGE LACROSSE

5 p.m. – Berry women vs. Birmingham-Southern (SAA Championship Quarterfinals, at Rhodes)

