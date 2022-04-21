Local Sports Schedule for 4-22 Apr 21, 2022 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP SOCCER4:30 p.m. – Praise Academy girls at Unity Christian (Grizzard Park)6 p.m. – Rome boys at Grovetown (Class AAAAAA State Tournament Second Round)PREP TENNIS12 p.m. – Worth County girls at Model (Class AA State Tournament Second Round, at Rome Downtown Courts)PREP BASEBALL5 p.m. – Dade County at Model5 p.m. – Bremen at Coosa5 p.m. – Gordon Central at Pepperell5 p.m. – Armuchee at Trion5:55 p.m. – Darlington at Mt. Paran Christian5:55 p.m. – Rome at AlexanderPREP GOLF4 p.m. – Unity Christian vs. Lyndon Academy, Praise Academy (Cedar Valley Golf Course, Cedartown)MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL7:35 p.m. – Rome Braves at Bowling Green Hot RodsCOLLEGE SOFTBALL12 p.m. – Berry vs. TBA (SAA Championship Quarterfinals, at Berry College)COLLEGE BASEBALL1 p.m. – Alabama-Huntsville at Shorter6 p.m. – Berry at Birmingham-SouthernCOLLEGE GOLFTBA – Berry men, women at SAA Championship (Braselton, Ga.)COLLEGE LACROSSE5 p.m. – Berry women vs. Birmingham-Southern (SAA Championship Quarterfinals, at Rhodes) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Armuchee man accused of killing grandmother, storing her body in freezer Anna K. Davie Elementary principal, assistant principal leaving positions One last walk through Glenwood: Community has a chance to visit current facility before primary school move Adairsville police arrest 32-year-old man accused of raping minor Rome school board calls Monday meeting over personnel Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back