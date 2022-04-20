PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Coosa boys at Thomasville (Class AA State Tournament Second Round)

PREP TENNIS

10 a.m. – Cook boys at Model (Class AA State Tournament Second Round, at Rome Downtown Courts)

PREP BASEBALL

4:30 p.m. – Trion at Armuchee

5:30 p.m. – Pepperell at Heard County

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:35 p.m. – Rome Braves at Bowling Green Hot Rods

