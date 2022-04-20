Local Sports Schedule for 4-21 Apr 20, 2022 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Coosa boys at Thomasville (Class AA State Tournament Second Round)PREP TENNIS10 a.m. – Cook boys at Model (Class AA State Tournament Second Round, at Rome Downtown Courts)PREP BASEBALL4:30 p.m. – Trion at Armuchee5:30 p.m. – Pepperell at Heard CountyMINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL7:35 p.m. – Rome Braves at Bowling Green Hot Rods Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Armuchee man accused of killing grandmother, storing her body in freezer Anna K. Davie Elementary principal, assistant principal leaving positions Adairsville police arrest 32-year-old man accused of raping minor Judge overturns Watkins murder conviction in 2001 shooting case Cedartown man charged with murder in connection with missing woman's death Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back