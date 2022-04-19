Local Sports Schedule for 4-20 Apr 19, 2022 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Model girls at Fitzgerald (Class AA State Tournament Second Round)PREP BASEBALL5 p.m. – Model at Dade County5 p.m. – Pepperell at Gordon Central5:55 p.m. – Alexander at RomePREP TRACK4:30 p.m. – Coosa, Carrollton, Heard County, Paulding County, Villa Rica at RomePREP GOLF3:30 p.m. – Darlington at Westminster InvitationalTBA – Rome girls at Area 4-AAAAAA Tournament (Mirror Lake, Villa Rica)TBA – Model at Floyd County Championship (Stonebridge)MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL12:05 p.m. – Rome Braves at Bowling Green Hot RodsCOLLEGE SOFTBALL4 p.m. – Shorter vs. Mississippi College (doubleheader, at Irondale, Ala.) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Armuchee man accused of killing grandmother, storing her body in freezer Adairsville police arrest 32-year-old man accused of raping minor Calhoun man killed in Monday wreck Judge overturns Watkins murder conviction in 2001 shooting case Anna K. Davie Elementary principal, assistant principal leaving positions Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back