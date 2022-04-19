PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Model girls at Fitzgerald (Class AA State Tournament Second Round)

PREP BASEBALL

5 p.m. – Model at Dade County

5 p.m. – Pepperell at Gordon Central

5:55 p.m. – Alexander at Rome

PREP TRACK

4:30 p.m. – Coosa, Carrollton, Heard County, Paulding County, Villa Rica at Rome

PREP GOLF

3:30 p.m. – Darlington at Westminster Invitational

TBA – Rome girls at Area 4-AAAAAA Tournament (Mirror Lake, Villa Rica)

TBA – Model at Floyd County Championship (Stonebridge)

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:05 p.m. – Rome Braves at Bowling Green Hot Rods

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m. – Shorter vs. Mississippi College (doubleheader, at Irondale, Ala.)

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription