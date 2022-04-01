Local Sports Schedule for 4-2 to 4-4 Apr 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, April 2PREP SOCCER12:30 p.m. – Rome boys vs. Grissom, Ala. (Foley Tournament, Foley High School, Ala.)PREP BASEBALL12 p.m. – Drew Charter at Armuchee (doubleheader)COLLEGE BASEBALL1 p.m. – Centre at Berry1 p.m. – Lee at Shorter (doubleheader)COLLEGE SOFTBALL1 p.m. – Berry at Centre (doubleheader)2 p.m. – Lee at Shorter (doubleheader)COLLEGE LACROSSE12 p.m. – Shorter women at Flagler College1 p.m. – Sewanee women at Berry1 p.m. – Berry men at Sewanee3 p.m. – Shorter men at Alabama-HuntsvilleCOLLEGE TENNIS10 a.m. – Rhodes men, women at BerryCOLLEGE TRACKTBA – Shorter men, women at West GeorgiaSunday, April 3COLLEGE BASEBALL1 p.m. – Centre at BerryCOLLEGE SOFTBALL1 p.m. – Berry at CentreCOLLEGE TENNIS9 a.m. – Hendrix men, women at BerryMonday, April 4PREP BASEBALL2 p.m. – Dade County at Pepperell5 p.m. – Gordon Central at ModelCOLLEGE GOLFTBA – Shorter men hosting tournament Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Death of Polk County man being investigated by police, GBI Trump GOP kingmaking power to be tested after Georgia rally Death penalty dropped as defendant in Polk detective murder case pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole in prison Early morning fire sends 2 adults, children to hospitals with burns Italian restaurant, convenience store seek city loans for Wall Street locations Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back