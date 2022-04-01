Saturday, April 2

PREP SOCCER

12:30 p.m. – Rome boys vs. Grissom, Ala. (Foley Tournament, Foley High School, Ala.)

PREP BASEBALL

12 p.m. – Drew Charter at Armuchee (doubleheader)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. – Centre at Berry

1 p.m. – Lee at Shorter (doubleheader)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m. – Berry at Centre (doubleheader)

2 p.m. – Lee at Shorter (doubleheader)

COLLEGE LACROSSE

12 p.m. – Shorter women at Flagler College

1 p.m. – Sewanee women at Berry

1 p.m. – Berry men at Sewanee

3 p.m. – Shorter men at Alabama-Huntsville

COLLEGE TENNIS

10 a.m. – Rhodes men, women at Berry

COLLEGE TRACK

TBA – Shorter men, women at West Georgia

Sunday, April 3

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. – Centre at Berry

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m. – Berry at Centre

COLLEGE TENNIS

9 a.m. – Hendrix men, women at Berry

Monday, April 4

PREP BASEBALL

2 p.m. – Dade County at Pepperell

5 p.m. – Gordon Central at Model

COLLEGE GOLF

TBA – Shorter men hosting tournament

