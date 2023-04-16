6 p.m. – Hudson Valley Renegades at Rome Braves
6 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Georgia-Cumberland Academy
7 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Oglethorpe County (Class A Division I State Tournament Second Round)
4 p.m. – Christian Heritage at Darlington
5 p.m. – Dade County at Armuchee
5 p.m. – Coosa at Chattooga
5:30 p.m. – Trion at Pepperell
5:45 p.m. – Model at Rockmart
12:30 p.m. – Banks County boys at Model (Rome Downtown Courts, Class AA State Tournament First Round)
12:30 p.m. – Banks County girls at Model (Rome Downtown Courts, Class AA State Tournament First Round)
2 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Tallulah Falls (Class A Division I State Tournament First Round)
4 p.m. – Armuchee, Coosa at Darlington
4 p.m. – North Murray, Chattooga, Dalton Academy, Dade County, Heard County at Pepperell
4 p.m. – Rome boys at Area 2-AAAAAA Tournament (Bentwater Golf Club, Acworth)
4 p.m. – Armuchee, Coosa, Model, Pepperell at Floyd County Championship (Stonebridge)
4 p.m. – Darlington boys at Westminster Invitational (Wolf Creek Golf Club)
2 p.m. – Berry at Emory
5 p.m. – Shorter at Columbus State
TBA – Shorter men, women at Gulf South Conference Championship (Mobile, Ala.)
TBA – Berry women at Birmingham-Southern Invitational (Bessemer, Ala.)
1 p.m. – Wallace State-Hanceville men, women at Shorter
