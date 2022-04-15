Local Sports Schedule for 4-16 to 4-18 Apr 15, 2022 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, April 16MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL6 p.m. – Hudson Valley at RomePREP TRACKTBA – Unity Christian at Region Meet (Griffin High)COLLEGE BASEBALL1 p.m. – Rhodes at BerryCOLLEGE SOFTBALL12 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern at BerryCOLLEGE LACROSSE1 p.m. – Montevallo men at Shorter1 p.m. – Berry men at Oglethorpe2 p.m. – Shorter women at Montevallo3 p.m. – Rhodes women at BerryCOLLEGE TRACKTBA – Berry men, women at Berry Field Day Invitational (Berry College)TBA – Shorter men, women at University of South Carolina meetSunday, April 17MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL2 p.m. – Hudson Valley at RomeMonday, April 18PREP BASEBALL5 p.m. – Dade County at Model5 p.m. – Gordon Central at Pepperell5:30 p.m. – Darlington at WalkerPREP GOLFTBA – Gordon Central at Model (Stonebridge) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Judge overturns Watkins murder conviction in 2001 shooting case COLUMN: Rome Fancy -- Spring Edition Calhoun man killed in Monday wreck Adairsville police arrest 32-year-old man accused of raping minor Lots of movement in Rome as businesses shift to new homes this spring Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back