Saturday, April 16

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m. – Hudson Valley at Rome

PREP TRACK

TBA – Unity Christian at Region Meet (Griffin High)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. – Rhodes at Berry

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern at Berry

COLLEGE LACROSSE

1 p.m. – Montevallo men at Shorter

1 p.m. – Berry men at Oglethorpe

2 p.m. – Shorter women at Montevallo

3 p.m. – Rhodes women at Berry

COLLEGE TRACK

TBA – Berry men, women at Berry Field Day Invitational (Berry College)

TBA – Shorter men, women at University of South Carolina meet

Sunday, April 17

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m. – Hudson Valley at Rome

Monday, April 18

PREP BASEBALL

5 p.m. – Dade County at Model

5 p.m. – Gordon Central at Pepperell

5:30 p.m. – Darlington at Walker

PREP GOLF

TBA – Gordon Central at Model (Stonebridge)

