Local Sports Schedule for 4-15 Apr 14, 2022

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m. – Hudson Valley at Rome

PREP SOCCER
6 p.m. – Temple boys at Coosa (Class AA State Tournament First Round)
7 p.m. – Model boys at Callaway (Class AA State Tournament First Round)

PREP BASEBALL
4 p.m. – North Cobb Christian at Darlington
5 p.m. – Model at Pepperell
5 p.m. – Chattooga at Coosa

PREP TRACK
5:30 p.m. – Rome, Model, Pepperell at Friday Night Lights Meet (Barron Stadium)

COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m. – Rhodes at Berry

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern at Berry (doubleheader)

COLLEGE TRACK
TBA – Berry men, women at Berry Field Day Invitational (Berry College)

COLLEGE GOLF
TBA – Shorter men, women at Gulf South Conference Tournament (Mobile, Ala.)