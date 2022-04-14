MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m. – Hudson Valley at Rome

PREP SOCCER

6 p.m. – Temple boys at Coosa (Class AA State Tournament First Round)

7 p.m. – Model boys at Callaway (Class AA State Tournament First Round)

PREP BASEBALL

4 p.m. – North Cobb Christian at Darlington

5 p.m. – Model at Pepperell

5 p.m. – Chattooga at Coosa

PREP TRACK

5:30 p.m. – Rome, Model, Pepperell at Friday Night Lights Meet (Barron Stadium)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m. – Rhodes at Berry

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern at Berry (doubleheader)

COLLEGE TRACK

TBA – Berry men, women at Berry Field Day Invitational (Berry College)

COLLEGE GOLF

TBA – Shorter men, women at Gulf South Conference Tournament (Mobile, Ala.)

