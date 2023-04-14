7:35 p.m. – Rome Braves at Bowling Green Hot Rods
12 p.m. – West Georgia at Shorter (doubleheader)
1 p.m. – Hendrix at Berry (doubleheader)
1 p.m. – Berry at Millsaps (doubleheader)
2 p.m. – West Georgia at Shorter (doubleheader, Alto Park)
11 a.m. – Berry men, women at Sewanee
TBA – Berry at Berry Field Day Invitational (Berry College)
TBA – Berry at AVCA Division-III National Championship
1 p.m. – Berry women at Rhodes
2 p.m. – Shorter men at Montevallo
2:05 p.m. – Rome Braves at Bowling Green Hot Rods
1 p.m. – Berry at Millsaps
12 p.m. – Flagler women at Shorter
1 p.m. – Oglethorpe men at Berry
9 a.m. – Berry men, women at Centre
TBA – Shorter men, women at Gulf South Conference Championship (Mobile, Ala.)
5:55 p.m. – Woodstock at Rome
10 a.m. – Alexander girls at Rome (Class AAAAAA State Tournament First Round)
3:30 p.m. – Athens Christian boys at Darlington (Class A Division I State Tournament First Round)
4 p.m. – Rome girls at Area 2-AAAAAA Tournament (Bentwater Golf Club, Acworth)
4 p.m. – Hearts Academy, Lyndon Academy at Unity Christian (Cedar Valley Golf Course)
5:30 p.m. – Rabun Gap girls at Darlington
TBA – Berry women at Birmingham-Southern Invitational (Bessemer, Ala.)
