MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m. – Hudson Valley at Rome

PREP SOCCER

4:30 p.m. – Unity Christian girls soccer at Cornerstone

5:30 p.m. – Temple girls at Model (Class AA State Tournament First Round)

7 p.m. – Johns Creek boys at Rome (Class AAAAAA State Tournament First Round)

PREP BASEBALL

5:55 p.m. – Rome at Paulding County

PREP TRACK

4 p.m. – Model, Coosa at Gordon Central

4 p.m. – Armuchee at Darlington

PREP GOLF

4 p.m. – Unity Christian vs. Hearts Academy and Oakwood (Cedar Valley Golf Course, Cedartown)

TBA – Model at Pepperell (Meadow Lakes)

