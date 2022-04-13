Local Sports Schedule for 4-14 Apr 13, 2022 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL7 p.m. – Hudson Valley at RomePREP SOCCER4:30 p.m. – Unity Christian girls soccer at Cornerstone5:30 p.m. – Temple girls at Model (Class AA State Tournament First Round)7 p.m. – Johns Creek boys at Rome (Class AAAAAA State Tournament First Round)PREP BASEBALL5:55 p.m. – Rome at Paulding CountyPREP TRACK4 p.m. – Model, Coosa at Gordon Central4 p.m. – Armuchee at DarlingtonPREP GOLF4 p.m. – Unity Christian vs. Hearts Academy and Oakwood (Cedar Valley Golf Course, Cedartown)TBA – Model at Pepperell (Meadow Lakes) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Judge overturns Watkins murder conviction in 2001 shooting case COLUMN: Rome Fancy -- Spring Edition Calhoun man killed in Monday wreck Lots of movement in Rome as businesses shift to new homes this spring Trial scheduled for remaining defendants in Ghost Face Gangster RICO case Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back