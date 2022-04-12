Local Sports Schedule for 4-13 Apr 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL7 p.m. – Hudson Valley at RomePREP SOCCER5:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Lake Oconee Academy (Class A Public State Tournament First Round)PREP BASEBALL5 p.m. – Pepperell at Model5:30 p.m. – Coosa at Chattooga5:55 p.m. – Paulding County at RomePREP TENNIS4:30 p.m. – Model vs. Unity Christian (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)TBA – Rome at Region 5-AAAAAA Tournament (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)TBA – Darlington at Region 7-A Private Tournament (site TBA)PREP GOLF3:30 p.m. – Darlington at Holy Innocents Invitational (Heritage Golf Links, Tucker)PREP LACROSSE5:30 p.m. – Darlington girls at BremenCOLLEGE SOFTBALL3 p.m. – Columbus State at Shorter (doubleheader) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Judge overturns Watkins murder conviction in 2001 shooting case 2 new housing developments proposed off Cartersville Highway; more than 1,300 townhouses, apartments planned Trial scheduled for remaining defendants in Ghost Face Gangster RICO case Lots of movement in Rome as businesses shift to new homes this spring Planning commission backs proposals totaling nearly 1,400 new residences Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back