MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m. – Hudson Valley at Rome

PREP SOCCER

5:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Lake Oconee Academy (Class A Public State Tournament First Round)

PREP BASEBALL

5 p.m. – Pepperell at Model

5:30 p.m. – Coosa at Chattooga

5:55 p.m. – Paulding County at Rome

PREP TENNIS

4:30 p.m. – Model vs. Unity Christian (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

TBA – Rome at Region 5-AAAAAA Tournament (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

TBA – Darlington at Region 7-A Private Tournament (site TBA)

PREP GOLF

3:30 p.m. – Darlington at Holy Innocents Invitational (Heritage Golf Links, Tucker)

PREP LACROSSE

5:30 p.m. – Darlington girls at Bremen

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m. – Columbus State at Shorter (doubleheader)

