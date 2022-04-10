Local Sports Schedule for 4-12 Apr 10, 2022 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL7 p.m. – Hudson Valley at RomePREP SOCCER5:30 p.m. – Towns County girls at Armuchee (Class A Public State Tournament First Round)TBA – Darlington girls at Holy Innocents (Class A Private State Tournament First Round)PREP BASEBALL5 p.m. – Darlington at Christian HeritagePREP TENNIS4 p.m. – North Cobb Christian girls at Darlington4 p.m. – Christian Heritage boys at Darlington4:30 p.m. – Kings Academy at Unity Christian (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)PREP TRACK4 p.m. – Coosa at PepperellPREP GOLF4 p.m. – Cartersville at Darlington (Coosa Country Club)TBA – Model at Rockmart (Cherokee Country Club)PREP LACROSSE5:45 p.m. – Trinity Christian girls at DarlingtonCOLLEGE BASEBALL2 p.m. – Morehouse at Shorter3 p.m. – Berry at CovenantCOLLEGE LACROSSE6 p.m. – Berry women at Oglethorpe Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now 2 new housing developments proposed off Cartersville Highway; more than 1,300 townhouses, apartments planned Trial scheduled for remaining defendants in Ghost Face Gangster RICO case Planning commission backs proposals totaling nearly 1,400 new residences Grant covers tuition costs for students in high-demand career fields COLUMN: Play ball! Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back