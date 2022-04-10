MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m. – Hudson Valley at Rome

PREP SOCCER

5:30 p.m. – Towns County girls at Armuchee (Class A Public State Tournament First Round)

TBA – Darlington girls at Holy Innocents (Class A Private State Tournament First Round)

PREP BASEBALL

5 p.m. – Darlington at Christian Heritage

PREP TENNIS

4 p.m. – North Cobb Christian girls at Darlington

4 p.m. – Christian Heritage boys at Darlington

4:30 p.m. – Kings Academy at Unity Christian (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

PREP TRACK

4 p.m. – Coosa at Pepperell

PREP GOLF

4 p.m. – Cartersville at Darlington (Coosa Country Club)

TBA – Model at Rockmart (Cherokee Country Club)

PREP LACROSSE

5:45 p.m. – Trinity Christian girls at Darlington

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m. – Morehouse at Shorter

3 p.m. – Berry at Covenant

COLLEGE LACROSSE

6 p.m. – Berry women at Oglethorpe

