Local Sports Schedule for 4-1 Mar 31, 2022 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Fannin County girls at Model5:30 p.m. – Rome girls at Woodland6 p.m. – Rome boys vs. Cookeville, Tenn. (Foley Tournament, Foley High School, Ala.)7 p.m. – Fannin County boys at ModelPREP BASEBALL5 p.m. – Model at Coosa5 p.m. – Fannin County at Pepperell5:55 p.m. – Douglas County at RomeCOLLEGE TRACKTBA – Berry men, women at Green and Gold Invitational (University of Alabama-Birmingham)COLLEGE BASEBALL1 p.m. – Lee at ShorterCOLLEGE SOFTBALL5 p.m. – Lee at ShorterCOLLEGE TENNIS1 p.m. – Montevallo men, women at Shorter Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Death of Polk County man being investigated by police, GBI Trump GOP kingmaking power to be tested after Georgia rally Arrest made in hit and run that killed cyclist Lindale man sentenced to 30 years in prison, life on probation on child molestation charges Early morning fire sends 2 adults, children to hospitals with burns Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back