PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Fannin County girls at Model

5:30 p.m. – Rome girls at Woodland

6 p.m. – Rome boys vs. Cookeville, Tenn. (Foley Tournament, Foley High School, Ala.)

7 p.m. – Fannin County boys at Model

PREP BASEBALL

5 p.m. – Model at Coosa

5 p.m. – Fannin County at Pepperell

5:55 p.m. – Douglas County at Rome

COLLEGE TRACK

TBA – Berry men, women at Green and Gold Invitational (University of Alabama-Birmingham)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. – Lee at Shorter

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m. – Lee at Shorter

COLLEGE TENNIS

1 p.m. – Montevallo men, women at Shorter

