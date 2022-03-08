Local Sports Schedule for 3-9 Mar 8, 2022 Mar 8, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASEBALL4 p.m. — Chattooga at Pepperell4 p.m. — Walker at Darlington5:55 p.m. — Rome at Haralson CountyPREP TENNIS4 p.m. — Woodland girls, boys at Coosa (Rome Tennis Center)COLLEGE LACROSSE3 p.m. — Berry men at Hampden-SydneyCOLLEGE SOFTBALL1:30 p.m. — Berry at Randolph-Macon Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Resolution: Family remembers Queen White as her killer pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole 3 men sentenced in federal firearm, drug trafficking case Police rescue child molestation victim as they arrest youth minister, six others on child pornography related charges North Georgia Business Park in Catoosa County near completion: Park will bring jobs, manufacturing, shops and restaurants Cave Spring community members starting up local charter school Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back