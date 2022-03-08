PREP BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Chattooga at Pepperell

4 p.m. — Walker at Darlington

5:55 p.m. — Rome at Haralson County

PREP TENNIS

4 p.m. — Woodland girls, boys at Coosa (Rome Tennis Center)

COLLEGE LACROSSE

3 p.m. — Berry men at Hampden-Sydney

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1:30 p.m. — Berry at Randolph-Macon

