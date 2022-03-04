Local Sports Schedule for 3-5 to 3-7 Mar 4, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, March 5PREP BASEBALL10:30 a.m. – Trion at Darlington11 a.m. – Rome vs. LFO (at AT&T Field, Chattanooga, Tenn.)1:30 p.m. – Cass at Armuchee3 p.m. – LaFayette at Darlington5:30 p.m. – Pepperell vs. Cedartown (at State Mutual Stadium, Rome)PREP TRACK9:30 p.m. – Model, Armuchee at Nance Industries Relays (Gordon Central High)10 a.m. – Rome at Rome Invitational (Barron Stadium)COLLEGE BASKETBALL1 p.m. – Georgia Highlands women vs. Spartanburg Methodist (NJCAA District Championship, at Georgia Highlands College)COLLEGE TRACKTBA – Berry, Shorter men, women at Victory Icebreaker Duals (Berry College)COLLEGE BASEBALL1 p.m. – Denison University at Berry1 p.m. – West Alabama at ShorterCOLLEGE LACROSSE1 p.m. – Berry women at Asbury University4 p.m. – Maryville men at ShorterCOLLEGE SOFTBALL10 a.m. – Berry vs. Belhaven University (NFCA Lead-Off Classic, Columbus, Ga.)12 p.m. – Berry vs. Pomona-Pitzer (NFCA Lead-Off Classic, Columbus, Ga.)1 p.m. – West Alabama at Shorter (doubleheader)COLLEGE TENNIS11 a.m. – Oglethorpe men, women at BerrySunday, March 6COLLEGE BASEBALL2:30 p.m. – Greensboro College at BerryCOLLEGE SOFTBALL1 p.m. – West Alabama at Shorter1:30 p.m. – Berry vs. Manhattanville College (NFCA Lead-Off Classic, Columbus, Ga.)3:30 p.m. – Berry vs. DePauw University (NFCA Lead-Off Classic, Columbus, Ga.)Monday, March 7PREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Dade County girls at Model5 p.m. – Trion girls at Armuchee6 p.m. – Chattooga girls at Pepperell7 p.m. – Dade County boys at Model7 p.m. – Trion boys at ArmucheePREP BASEBALL4 p.m. – Gordon Central at Coosa5 p.m. – Pepperell at Chattooga5:30 p.m. – Darlington at Walker5:55 p.m. – Haralson County at RomePREP TENNISTBA – Armuchee girls, boys vs. TrionCOLLEGE GOLFTBA – Berry men, women at Savannah InvitationalTBA – Shorter men, women at Christian Brothers (Memphis, Tenn.)COLLEGE TENNISTBA – Berry men, women at Hilton Head Invitational Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now There can be no place for bigotry or hate, especially in our representatives 'This is not who we are': Former county GOP chair calls on hometown party to rebuke Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Herschel Walker pulls out of weekend rally in Rome, Perdue says he'll still attend Cedartown man sentenced in wreck that killed Rome High student Floyd County schools to mark "mature" books, let parents decide if their children can check them out Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back