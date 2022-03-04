Saturday, March 5

PREP BASEBALL

10:30 a.m. – Trion at Darlington

11 a.m. – Rome vs. LFO (at AT&T Field, Chattanooga, Tenn.)

1:30 p.m. – Cass at Armuchee

3 p.m. – LaFayette at Darlington

5:30 p.m. – Pepperell vs. Cedartown (at State Mutual Stadium, Rome)

PREP TRACK

9:30 p.m. – Model, Armuchee at Nance Industries Relays (Gordon Central High)

10 a.m. – Rome at Rome Invitational (Barron Stadium)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m. – Georgia Highlands women vs. Spartanburg Methodist (NJCAA District Championship, at Georgia Highlands College)

COLLEGE TRACK

TBA – Berry, Shorter men, women at Victory Icebreaker Duals (Berry College)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. – Denison University at Berry

1 p.m. – West Alabama at Shorter

COLLEGE LACROSSE

1 p.m. – Berry women at Asbury University

4 p.m. – Maryville men at Shorter

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m. – Berry vs. Belhaven University (NFCA Lead-Off Classic, Columbus, Ga.)

12 p.m. – Berry vs. Pomona-Pitzer (NFCA Lead-Off Classic, Columbus, Ga.)

1 p.m. – West Alabama at Shorter (doubleheader)

COLLEGE TENNIS

11 a.m. – Oglethorpe men, women at Berry

Sunday, March 6

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2:30 p.m. – Greensboro College at Berry

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m. – West Alabama at Shorter

1:30 p.m. – Berry vs. Manhattanville College (NFCA Lead-Off Classic, Columbus, Ga.)

3:30 p.m. – Berry vs. DePauw University (NFCA Lead-Off Classic, Columbus, Ga.)

Monday, March 7

PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Dade County girls at Model

5 p.m. – Trion girls at Armuchee

6 p.m. – Chattooga girls at Pepperell

7 p.m. – Dade County boys at Model

7 p.m. – Trion boys at Armuchee

PREP BASEBALL

4 p.m. – Gordon Central at Coosa

5 p.m. – Pepperell at Chattooga

5:30 p.m. – Darlington at Walker

5:55 p.m. – Haralson County at Rome

PREP TENNIS

TBA – Armuchee girls, boys vs. Trion

COLLEGE GOLF

TBA – Berry men, women at Savannah Invitational

TBA – Shorter men, women at Christian Brothers (Memphis, Tenn.)

COLLEGE TENNIS

TBA – Berry men, women at Hilton Head Invitational

