PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Model girls at Fannin County

5 p.m. – Rome boys at Alexander

5:30 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Mt. Zion

7 p.m. – Model boys at Fannin County

7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Mt. Zion

8 p.m. – Alexander girls at Rome

PREP BASEBALL

4 p.m. – Chattooga at Armuchee

5 p.m. – Hiram at Model

5:55 p.m. – Coosa at Haralson County

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4:40 p.m. – Berry men vs. Wabash (NCAA Division III National Championship First Round, at Emory University)

8 p.m. – Georgia Highlands vs. Albany Tech (GCAA Tournament Semifinals, at Georgia Highlands College)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. – West Alabama at Shorter (doubleheader)

3 p.m. – Adrian College at Berry

COLLEGE LACROSSE

6:30 p.m. – Berry women at Centre

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3:30 p.m. – Berry vs. East Texas Baptist (NFCA Lead-Off Classic, Columbus, Ga.)

5:30 p.m. – Berry vs. Sailsbury University (NFCA Lead-Off Classic, Columbus, Ga.)

COLLEGE TENNIS

2 p.m. – Shorter men, women at Valdosta State

