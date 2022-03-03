Local Sports Schedule for 3-4 Mar 3, 2022 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Model girls at Fannin County5 p.m. – Rome boys at Alexander5:30 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Mt. Zion7 p.m. – Model boys at Fannin County7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Mt. Zion8 p.m. – Alexander girls at RomePREP BASEBALL4 p.m. – Chattooga at Armuchee5 p.m. – Hiram at Model5:55 p.m. – Coosa at Haralson CountyCOLLEGE BASKETBALL4:40 p.m. – Berry men vs. Wabash (NCAA Division III National Championship First Round, at Emory University)8 p.m. – Georgia Highlands vs. Albany Tech (GCAA Tournament Semifinals, at Georgia Highlands College)COLLEGE BASEBALL1 p.m. – West Alabama at Shorter (doubleheader)3 p.m. – Adrian College at BerryCOLLEGE LACROSSE6:30 p.m. – Berry women at CentreCOLLEGE SOFTBALL3:30 p.m. – Berry vs. East Texas Baptist (NFCA Lead-Off Classic, Columbus, Ga.)5:30 p.m. – Berry vs. Sailsbury University (NFCA Lead-Off Classic, Columbus, Ga.)COLLEGE TENNIS2 p.m. – Shorter men, women at Valdosta State Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now There can be no place for bigotry or hate, especially in our representatives 'This is not who we are': Former county GOP chair calls on hometown party to rebuke Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Herschel Walker pulls out of weekend rally in Rome, Perdue says he'll still attend Cedartown man sentenced in wreck that killed Rome High student Floyd County schools to mark "mature" books, let parents decide if their children can check them out Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back