4.m. – Model vs. Providence Christian Academy (Class AA Final Four, at Georgia College, Milledgeville)
11 a.m. – Rome vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (AT&T Stadium, Chattanooga)
1:30 p.m. – Jeff Davis at Pepperell
2:30 p.m. – Model at Darlington
9 a.m. – Darlington, Armuchee at Gordon Central Nance Relays (Gordon Central High)
10 a.m. – Rome, Unity Christian at Rome Invitational (Barron Stadium)
9 a.m. – Rome boys at Ironman Challenge (Lake Blackshear Golf Club
4 p.m. – Albany Technical men at Georgia Highlands
11 a.m. – Valdosta State at Shorter (doubleheader)
4 p.m. – Greensboro College at Berry
12 p.m. – Sewanee at Berry (doubleheader)
1 p.m. – Valdosta State at Shorter (doubleheader, Alto Park)
TBA – Berry, Shorter men, women at Victor Icebreaker Duals (Berry College)
4 p.m. – Warren Wilson men at Shorter
12:30 p.m. – Berry vs. Stevenson University (Spring Hill College Classic, Gulf Shores, Ala.)
2:30 p.m. – Berry vs. University of Mobile (Spring Hill College Classic, Gulf Shores, Ala.)
9 a.m. – Berry at Lynchburg NCEA Jumping Seat (Lynchburg, Va.)
1 p.m. – Berry at Bridgewater NCEA Jumping Seat (Lynchburg, Va.)
12 p.m. – Greensboro College at Berry
12 p.m. – Sewanee at Berry
1 p.m. – Valdosta State at Shorter (Alto Park)
5 p.m. – Harvester Christian girls at Unity Christian (Grizzard Park)
5:30 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Pepperell
7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Pepperell
5:30 p.m. – Model at Heard County
4 p.m. – Trion at Pepperell (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)
4 p.m. – Unity Christian at Coosa (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)
4:30 p.m. – Model at Woodland
4 p.m. – Rome girls at Cedartown (Meado Lakes Golf Course)
TBA – Berry men, women at Hilton Head Invitational (Hilton Head, S.C.)
TBA – Berry men, women at Savannah Invitational
11 a.m. – Berry women at Alvernia
