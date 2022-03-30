Local Sports Schedule for 3-31 Mar 30, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP SOCCER3:30 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Praise Academy5 p.m. – Gordon Central girls at Coosa5:30 p.m. – Woodland girls at Darlington5:30 p.m. – Calhoun girls at Armuchee7 p.m. – Gordon Central boys at Coosa7:30 p.m. – Woodland boys at DarlingtonPREP TENNIS4 p.m. – Gordon Lee at Armuchee (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)4:30 p.m. – Unity Christian at StonehavenPREP GOLF3 p.m. – Darlington at Calhoun Invitational (Fields Ferry Golf Club)4 p.m. – Unity Christian at Oakwood (Dallas, Ga.) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Arrest made in hit and run that killed cyclist Lindale man sentenced to 30 years in prison, life on probation on child molestation charges Death of Polk County man being investigated by police, GBI Trump GOP kingmaking power to be tested after Georgia rally Early morning fire sends 2 adults, children to hospitals with burns Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back