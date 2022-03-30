PREP SOCCER

3:30 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Praise Academy

5 p.m. – Gordon Central girls at Coosa

5:30 p.m. – Woodland girls at Darlington

5:30 p.m. – Calhoun girls at Armuchee

7 p.m. – Gordon Central boys at Coosa

7:30 p.m. – Woodland boys at Darlington

PREP TENNIS

4 p.m. – Gordon Lee at Armuchee (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

4:30 p.m. – Unity Christian at Stonehaven

PREP GOLF

3 p.m. – Darlington at Calhoun Invitational (Fields Ferry Golf Club)

4 p.m. – Unity Christian at Oakwood (Dallas, Ga.)

