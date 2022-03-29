Local Sports Schedule for 3-30 Mar 29, 2022 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Model girls at Pepperell6:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Darlington6:30 p.m. – Sequoyah girls at Rome7 p.m. – Model boys at PepperellPREP BASEBALL5 p.m. – Coosa at Model5 p.m. – Pepperell at Fannin County5:55 p.m. – Darlington at Mt. Paran Christian5:55 p.m. – Rome at Douglas CountyPREP TENNIS10 a.m. – Model, Coosa, Pepperell at Region 7-AA Tournament (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)TBA – Armuchee at BowdonPREP GOLFTBA – Model at Cedartown (Meadow Lakes)COLLEGE SOFTBALL3 p.m. – Shorter at Georgia Southwestern State (doubleheader)COLLEGE TENNIS2 p.m. – West Georgia women at Shorter Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Arrest made in hit and run that killed cyclist Lindale man sentenced to 30 years in prison, life on probation on child molestation charges Death of Polk County man being investigated by police, GBI Man killed in road rage incident in Chickamauga Trump GOP kingmaking power to be tested after Georgia rally Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back