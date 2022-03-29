PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Model girls at Pepperell

6:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Darlington

6:30 p.m. – Sequoyah girls at Rome

7 p.m. – Model boys at Pepperell

PREP BASEBALL

5 p.m. – Coosa at Model

5 p.m. – Pepperell at Fannin County

5:55 p.m. – Darlington at Mt. Paran Christian

5:55 p.m. – Rome at Douglas County

PREP TENNIS

10 a.m. – Model, Coosa, Pepperell at Region 7-AA Tournament (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

TBA – Armuchee at Bowdon

PREP GOLF

TBA – Model at Cedartown (Meadow Lakes)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m. – Shorter at Georgia Southwestern State (doubleheader)

COLLEGE TENNIS

2 p.m. – West Georgia women at Shorter

