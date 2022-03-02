Local Sports Schedule for 3-3 Mar 2, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP SOCCER4:45 p.m. – Coosa girls at Chattooga5 p.m. – Darlington girls at Mt. Paran Christian5 p.m. – Dade County girls at Pepperell7 p.m. – Darlington boys at Mt. Paran Christian7 p.m. – Dade County boys at PepperellPREP BASEBALL5 p.m. – Darlington at Model5 p.m. – Armuchee at Southeast Whitfield5:55 p.m. – Rockmart at RomePREP TENNIS4 p.m. – East Paulding girls, boys at Rome (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)4 p.m. – Coosa girls, boys at Model (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)TBA – Darlington girls, boys at Cartersville (Dellinger Park)PREP TRACK4 p.m. – Armuchee at Gordon CentralPREP GOLFTBA – Rome girls, boys vs. Alexander (at Mirror Lake, Villa Rica)PREP LACROSSETBA – Darlington girls at CampbellCOLLEGE TENNIS1 p.m. – Shorter women at Georgia Southwestern State Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now 'This is not who we are': Former county GOP chair calls on hometown party to rebuke Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene There can be no place for bigotry or hate, especially in our representatives Herschel Walker pulls out of weekend rally in Rome, Perdue says he'll still attend LakePoint, Emerson due for $194 million mixed-use project Floyd County schools to mark "mature" books, let parents decide if their children can check them out Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back