Local Sports Schedule for 3-29 Mar 28, 2022

PREP SOCCER
5 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Gordon Central
5 p.m. – Peachtree Academy girls at Unity Christian (Grizzard Park)
5:30 p.m. – Rockmart girls at Darlington
7 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Gordon Central

PREP BASEBALL
4:30 p.m. – Mt. Paran Christian at Darlington
5:55 p.m. – Armuchee at Drew Charter

PREP TRACK
4 p.m. – Model, Coosa, Pepperell, Armuchee, Darlington, Rome, Unity Christian at Floyd County Championship (Barron Stadium)

PREP TENNIS
10 a.m. – Model, Coosa, Pepperell at Region 7-AA Tournament (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)
4 p.m. – Rome at Columbus
TBA – Darlington at Walker

PREP LACROSSE
TBA – Walker girls at Darlington

COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m. – Georgia Southwestern State at Shorter
4 p.m. – Piedmont at Berry