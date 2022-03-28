PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Gordon Central

5 p.m. – Peachtree Academy girls at Unity Christian (Grizzard Park)

5:30 p.m. – Rockmart girls at Darlington

7 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Gordon Central

PREP BASEBALL

4:30 p.m. – Mt. Paran Christian at Darlington

5:55 p.m. – Armuchee at Drew Charter

PREP TRACK

4 p.m. – Model, Coosa, Pepperell, Armuchee, Darlington, Rome, Unity Christian at Floyd County Championship (Barron Stadium)

PREP TENNIS

10 a.m. – Model, Coosa, Pepperell at Region 7-AA Tournament (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

4 p.m. – Rome at Columbus

TBA – Darlington at Walker

PREP LACROSSE

TBA – Walker girls at Darlington

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m. – Georgia Southwestern State at Shorter

4 p.m. – Piedmont at Berry

