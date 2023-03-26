5 p.m. – Trion girls at Coosa
5:30 p.m. – Chattooga girls at Pepperell
7 p.m. – Bremen boys at Rome
7 p.m. – Trion boys at Coosa
7:30 p.m. – Chattooga boys at Pepperell
5 p.m. – Murray County at Model
5 p.m. – Darlington at Dade County
5:30 p.m. – Armuchee at Coosa
5:30 p.m. – Haralson County at Pepperell
5:55 p.m. – Rome at Etowah
4 p.m. – Trion at Darlington
4:30 p.m. – Model at Fannin County
TBA – Model at Armuchee (Stonebridge)
4 p.m. – Rome at Alexander (Mirror Lake Golf Club)
4 p.m. – Pepperell at Gordon Central (Fields Ferry)
6 p.m. – East Paulding boys at Darlington
6 p.m. – Darlington girls at Riverwood
3 p.m. – Georgia Southwestern State at Shorter
6 p.m. – LaGrange at Berry
TBA – Berry men at Wynlakes Invitational (Montgomery, Ala.)
TBA – Shorter men, women at Bulldog Bash (Athens, Ala.)
1 p.m. – Valdosta State men, women at Shorter
