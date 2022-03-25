Local Sports Schedule for 3-26 to 3-28 Mar 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, March 26PREP TRACK9:30 a.m. – Model at Ronnie McClurg Rotary Invitational (at Dalton High)10 a.m. – Rome at Rome Relays (Barron Stadium)PREP GOLFTBA – Rome, Darlington at LaFayette Rambler ClassicCOLLEGE BASEBALL12 p.m. – Montevallo at Shorter (doubleheader)1 p.m. – Sewanee at BerryCOLLEGE LACROSSE12 p.m. – Berry women at HendrixCOLLEGE SOFTBALL12 p.m. – Sewanee at Berry (doubleheader)1 p.m. – Montevallo at Shorter (doubleheader)COLLEGE TENNIS10 a.m. – Mississippi College men, women at ShorterSunday, March 27COLLEGE BASEBALL12 p.m. – Montevallo at Shorter12 p.m. – Sewanee at BerryCOLLEGE LACROSSE1 p.m. – Berry men at RhodesCOLLEGE SOFTBALL12 p.m. – Sewanee at Berry1 p.m. – Montevallo at ShorterMonday, March 28PREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Coosa girls at Model5 p.m. – Trion girls at Armuchee7 p.m. – Coosa boys at Model7 p.m. – Trion boys at ArmucheePREP BASEBALL4 p.m. – Walker at Darlington5 p.m. – Model at Coosa5 p.m. – Fannin County at PepperellPREP TENNIS4:30 p.m. – Armuchee vs. Unity Christian (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)PREP GOLFTBA – Armuchee, Coosa at Model (Stonebridge)TBA – Alexander at Rome (Stonebridge)PREP LACROSSETBA – Kennesaw Mountain girls at DarlingtonCOLLEGE GOLFTBA – Berry men at Wynlakes Invitational (Montgomery, Ala.)TBA – Shorter men, women at Union UniversityCOLLEGE LACROSSE12 p.m. – Florida Tech women at ShorterCOLLEGE TENNIS2 p.m. – Wallace State men, women at Shorter Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Arrest made in hit and run that killed cyclist Man killed in road rage incident in Chickamauga Services scheduled for Cedartown man whose body was discovered in a tool box in Polk County No charges at this time in fatal road rage shooting in Chickamauga Northwest Georgia’s first covid death was two years ago Friday Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back