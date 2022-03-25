Saturday, March 26

PREP TRACK

9:30 a.m. – Model at Ronnie McClurg Rotary Invitational (at Dalton High)

10 a.m. – Rome at Rome Relays (Barron Stadium)

PREP GOLF

TBA – Rome, Darlington at LaFayette Rambler Classic

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m. – Montevallo at Shorter (doubleheader)

1 p.m. – Sewanee at Berry

COLLEGE LACROSSE

12 p.m. – Berry women at Hendrix

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m. – Sewanee at Berry (doubleheader)

1 p.m. – Montevallo at Shorter (doubleheader)

COLLEGE TENNIS

10 a.m. – Mississippi College men, women at Shorter

Sunday, March 27

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m. – Montevallo at Shorter

12 p.m. – Sewanee at Berry

COLLEGE LACROSSE

1 p.m. – Berry men at Rhodes

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m. – Sewanee at Berry

1 p.m. – Montevallo at Shorter

Monday, March 28

PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Coosa girls at Model

5 p.m. – Trion girls at Armuchee

7 p.m. – Coosa boys at Model

7 p.m. – Trion boys at Armuchee

PREP BASEBALL

4 p.m. – Walker at Darlington

5 p.m. – Model at Coosa

5 p.m. – Fannin County at Pepperell

PREP TENNIS

4:30 p.m. – Armuchee vs. Unity Christian (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

PREP GOLF

TBA – Armuchee, Coosa at Model (Stonebridge)

TBA – Alexander at Rome (Stonebridge)

PREP LACROSSE

TBA – Kennesaw Mountain girls at Darlington

COLLEGE GOLF

TBA – Berry men at Wynlakes Invitational (Montgomery, Ala.)

TBA – Shorter men, women at Union University

COLLEGE LACROSSE

12 p.m. – Florida Tech women at Shorter

COLLEGE TENNIS

2 p.m. – Wallace State men, women at Shorter

