PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Darlington girls at LaFayette

5 p.m. – Fannin County girls at Pepperell

5 p.m. – Coosa girls at Dade County

7 p.m. – Fannin County boys at Pepperell

7 p.m. – Coosa boys at Dade County

PREP BASEBALL

4 p.m. – Model at Darlington

5 p.m. – Gordon Lee at Armuchee

5 p.m. – Pepperell at Coosa

5:55 p.m. – Carrollton at Rome

PREP LACROSSE

TBA – King’s Ridge girls at Darlington

COLLEGE TRACK

TBA – Berry men, women at Emory Outdoor Meet

TBA – Shorter men, women at Kennesaw State

COLLEGE LACROSSE

7 p.m. – Berry men at Hendrix

