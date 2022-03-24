Local Sports Schedule for 3-25 Mar 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Darlington girls at LaFayette5 p.m. – Fannin County girls at Pepperell5 p.m. – Coosa girls at Dade County7 p.m. – Fannin County boys at Pepperell7 p.m. – Coosa boys at Dade CountyPREP BASEBALL4 p.m. – Model at Darlington5 p.m. – Gordon Lee at Armuchee5 p.m. – Pepperell at Coosa5:55 p.m. – Carrollton at RomePREP LACROSSETBA – King’s Ridge girls at DarlingtonCOLLEGE TRACKTBA – Berry men, women at Emory Outdoor MeetTBA – Shorter men, women at Kennesaw StateCOLLEGE LACROSSE7 p.m. – Berry men at Hendrix Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now U.S. House moves to revoke Russia, Belarus trade status; Greene votes no Services scheduled for Cedartown man whose body was discovered in a tool box in Polk County Man killed in road rage incident in Chickamauga Police investigate gunfight on Ross Street Northwest Georgia’s first covid death was two years ago Friday Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back