12 p.m. – West Florida at Shorter (doubleheader)
1 p.m. – Berry at Oglethorpe (doubleheader)
1 p.m. – Berry at Rhodes (doubleheader)
1 p.m. – West Florida at Shorter (doubleheader, Alto Park)
TBA – Berry men, women at Emory
TBA – Berry men, women at Kennesaw State
TBA – Shorter men, women at Mississippi State
10 a.m. – Berry vs. Stevenson (Berry D-III Beach Bash, Berry College)
5 p.m. – Berry vs. LaGrange (Berry D-III Beach Bash, Berry College)
12 p.m. – Hendrix women at Berry
1 p.m. – Young Harris men at Shorter
10 a.m. – Delta State men at Shorter
1 p.m. – Delta State women at Shorter
6 p.m. – Guatemala National Team vs. Chivas De Guadalajara (Barron Stadium)
1 p.m. – Berry at Rhodes
1 p.m. – West Florida at Shorter (Alto Park)
1 p.m. – Rhodes men at Berry
5 p.m. – Rockmart girls at Model
5:30 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Armuchee
5:30 p.m. – LaFayette girls at Darlington
5:30 p.m. – Rome boys at Sequoyah
7 p.m. – Rockmart boys at Model
7:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Armuchee
7:30 p.m. – Rome girls at Sequoyah
4 p.m. – Armuchee vs. Pepperell (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)
4:15 p.m. – Model at Rome (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)
4 p.m. – Cedartown girls at Rome (Stonebridge)
4 p.m. – Rome boys at Gordon Lee Invitational (McLemore Club)
4 p.m. – Unity Christian at Lyndon Academy (Callahan Golf Links, Waleska)
4:15 p.m. – Pepperell, Model at Coosa (Stonebridge)
TBA – Berry men at Wynlakes Invitational (Montgomery, Ala.)
TBA – Shorter men, women at Bulldog Bash (Athens, Ala.)
6 p.m. – Depauw women at Berry
