Local Sports Schedule for 3-24 Mar 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Gordon Central girls at Model5 p.m. – Dade County girls at Coosa5:30 p.m. – Atlanta Classical girls at Armuchee6 p.m. – Douglas County girls at Rome7 p.m. – Gordon Central boys at Model7 p.m. – Dade County boys at Coosa7:30 p.m. – Atlanta Classical boys at Armuchee7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at Douglas CountyPREP BASEBALL5 p.m. – Coosa at Pepperell (completion of suspended game on 3/22)5:30 p.m. – Armuchee at Gordon LeePREP TENNIS4:30 p.m. – Trion at Model (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)TBA – Mount Paran Christian at DarlingtonPREP TRACK4 p.m. – Model, Coosa at Gordon Central4 p.m. – Pepperell, Armuchee at DarlingtonTBA – Rome at LaFayetteCOLLEGE TENNIS3:30 p.m. – Berry men, women at Covenant Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now U.S. House moves to revoke Russia, Belarus trade status; Greene votes no Services scheduled for Cedartown man whose body was discovered in a tool box in Polk County Man sentenced to seven life terms in prison, 39 years on rape and child molestation charges Kemp signs mid-year state budget with tax refund, state employee raises Adairsville man charged with killing his mother Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back