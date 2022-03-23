PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Gordon Central girls at Model

5 p.m. – Dade County girls at Coosa

5:30 p.m. – Atlanta Classical girls at Armuchee

6 p.m. – Douglas County girls at Rome

7 p.m. – Gordon Central boys at Model

7 p.m. – Dade County boys at Coosa

7:30 p.m. – Atlanta Classical boys at Armuchee

7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at Douglas County

PREP BASEBALL

5 p.m. – Coosa at Pepperell (completion of suspended game on 3/22)

5:30 p.m. – Armuchee at Gordon Lee

PREP TENNIS

4:30 p.m. – Trion at Model (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

TBA – Mount Paran Christian at Darlington

PREP TRACK

4 p.m. – Model, Coosa at Gordon Central

4 p.m. – Pepperell, Armuchee at Darlington

TBA – Rome at LaFayette

COLLEGE TENNIS

3:30 p.m. – Berry men, women at Covenant

