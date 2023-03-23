5 p.m. – Model girls at Gordon Central
5 p.m. – Coosa girls at Dade County
5:30 p.m. – North Murray girls at Armuchee
5:30 p.m. – Darlington girls at Dalton Academy
7 p.m. – Model boys at Gordon Central
7 p.m. – Coosa boys at Dade County
7 p.m. – Creekview girls at Rome
7 p.m. – Rome boys at Creekview
7:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at Dalton Academy
7:30 p.m. – North Murray boys at Armuchee
5 p.m. – Darlington at Trion
5 p.m. – Model at North Murray (doubleheader)
5:30 p.m. – Coosa at Pepperell
5:30 p.m. – Rome at Creekview (doubleheader)
4:30 p.m. – Rome at Jefferson Invitational (Jefferson High)
5 p.m. – Darlington girls at Trinity Christian
12 p.m. – West Florida at Shorter
5 p.m. – Berry at Oglethorpe
6 p.m. – Hendrix men at Berry
TBA – Berry men, women at Emory
TBA – Berry men, women at Kennesaw State
TBA – Shorter men, women at Mississippi State
3:15 p.m. – Berry vs. Lynchburgh (Berry D-III Beach Bash, Berry College)
5 p.m. – Berry vs. Hendrix (Berry D-III Beach Bash, Berry College)
