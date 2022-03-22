PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Model girls at Gordon Central

7 p.m. – Model boys at Gordon Central

PREP BASEBALL

4 p.m. – Walker at Darlington

5 p.m. – Model at Trion

5:55 p.m. – Rome at Carrollton

PREP TENNIS

4 p.m. – Coosa at Pepperell (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

PREP GOLF

TBA – Coosa at Model (Stonebridge)

COLLEGE LACROSSE

5 p.m. – Point women at Shorter

