Local Sports Schedule for 3-23 Mar 22, 2022

PREP SOCCER
5 p.m. – Model girls at Gordon Central
7 p.m. – Model boys at Gordon Central

PREP BASEBALL
4 p.m. – Walker at Darlington
5 p.m. – Model at Trion
5:55 p.m. – Rome at Carrollton

PREP TENNIS
4 p.m. – Coosa at Pepperell (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

PREP GOLF
TBA – Coosa at Model (Stonebridge)

COLLEGE LACROSSE
5 p.m. – Point women at Shorter