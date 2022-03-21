PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Coosa girls at Calhoun

5:30 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Drew Charter

5:30 p.m. – Walker girls at Darlington

5:30 p.m. – Rome girls at South Paulding

7 p.m. – Coosa boys at Calhoun

7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Drew Charter

7:30 p.m. – Walker boys at Darlington

7:30 p.m. – South Paulding boys at Rome

PREP BASEBALL

4 p.m. – Christian Heritage at Darlington

5 p.m. – Coosa at Pepperell

5 p.m. – Gordon Lee at Armuchee

5:55 p.m. – Dalton at Rome

PREP TENNIS

4 p.m. – Chattooga at Coosa (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

4:15 p.m. – Fannin County at Model (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

TBA – Darlington at Christian Heritage

PREP LACROSSE

TBA – Darlington girls at Mount Paran Christian

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m. – Carson-Newman at Shorter

3 p.m. – Maryville at Berry

COLLEGE LACROSSE

7 p.m. – Lincoln Memorial men at Shorter

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m. – Shorter at Young Harris (doubleheader)

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription