Local Sports Schedule for 3-22 Mar 21, 2022

PREP SOCCER
5 p.m. – Coosa girls at Calhoun
5:30 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Drew Charter
5:30 p.m. – Walker girls at Darlington
5:30 p.m. – Rome girls at South Paulding
7 p.m. – Coosa boys at Calhoun
7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Drew Charter
7:30 p.m. – Walker boys at Darlington
7:30 p.m. – South Paulding boys at Rome

PREP BASEBALL
4 p.m. – Christian Heritage at Darlington
5 p.m. – Coosa at Pepperell
5 p.m. – Gordon Lee at Armuchee
5:55 p.m. – Dalton at Rome

PREP TENNIS
4 p.m. – Chattooga at Coosa (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)
4:15 p.m. – Fannin County at Model (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)
TBA – Darlington at Christian Heritage

PREP LACROSSE
TBA – Darlington girls at Mount Paran Christian

COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m. – Carson-Newman at Shorter
3 p.m. – Maryville at Berry

COLLEGE LACROSSE
7 p.m. – Lincoln Memorial men at Shorter

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m. – Shorter at Young Harris (doubleheader)