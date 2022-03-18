Saturday, March 19

PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Rome boys vs. Sprayberry (at Central-Carroll High)

PREP TENNIS

8 a.m. – Rome at Golden Isles Tournament

PREP TRACK

10 a.m. – Rome at Trinity Invitational (at Trinity Christian School)

TBA – Model, Darlington at Mohawk-Warrior Invitational (at Gordon Central High)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m. – Berry at Millsaps

COLLEGE LACROSSE

1 p.m. – Centre men at Berry

1 p.m. – Shorter at Valdosta State (doubleheader)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m. – Hendrix at Berry (doubleheader)

1 p.m. – Shorter at Valdosta State (doubleheader)

COLLEGE TENNIS

11 a.m. – Shorter men, women at Tuskegee

Sunday, March 20

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. – Berry at Millsaps

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m. – Hendrix at Berry

1 p.m. – Shorter at Valdosta State

Monday, March 21

PREP SOCCER

4:30 p.m. – Georgia Cumberland Academy girls at Unity Christian (Grizzard Park)

5 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Chattooga

7 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Chattooga

PREP BASEBALL

5 p.m. – St. Pius X at Model

5 p.m. – Pepperell at Coosa

5:55 p.m. – Rome at Dalton

PREP TENNIS

4 p.m. – Cedartown at Rome (Downtown Courts)

4:15 p.m. – Model at Dade County

4:30 p.m. – Pepperell vs. Unity Christian (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

TBA – Armuchee vs. Trion (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

PREP GOLF

4 p.m. – Unity Christian vs. Oakwood (Cedar Valley Golf Course)

TBA – Rockmart at Model (Stonebridge)

TBA – Rome boys at McClemore Tournament (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

TBA – Rome girls at Queen of the Green Tournament (Meadow Lakes)

COLLEGE GOLF

TBA – Shorter men at Tusculum

