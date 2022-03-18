Local Sports Schedule for 3-19 to 3-21 Mar 18, 2022 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, March 19PREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Rome boys vs. Sprayberry (at Central-Carroll High)PREP TENNIS8 a.m. – Rome at Golden Isles TournamentPREP TRACK10 a.m. – Rome at Trinity Invitational (at Trinity Christian School)TBA – Model, Darlington at Mohawk-Warrior Invitational (at Gordon Central High)COLLEGE BASEBALL2 p.m. – Berry at MillsapsCOLLEGE LACROSSE1 p.m. – Centre men at Berry1 p.m. – Shorter at Valdosta State (doubleheader)COLLEGE SOFTBALL12 p.m. – Hendrix at Berry (doubleheader)1 p.m. – Shorter at Valdosta State (doubleheader)COLLEGE TENNIS11 a.m. – Shorter men, women at TuskegeeSunday, March 20COLLEGE BASEBALL1 p.m. – Berry at MillsapsCOLLEGE SOFTBALL12 p.m. – Hendrix at Berry1 p.m. – Shorter at Valdosta StateMonday, March 21PREP SOCCER4:30 p.m. – Georgia Cumberland Academy girls at Unity Christian (Grizzard Park)5 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Chattooga7 p.m. – Pepperell boys at ChattoogaPREP BASEBALL5 p.m. – St. Pius X at Model5 p.m. – Pepperell at Coosa5:55 p.m. – Rome at DaltonPREP TENNIS4 p.m. – Cedartown at Rome (Downtown Courts)4:15 p.m. – Model at Dade County4:30 p.m. – Pepperell vs. Unity Christian (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)TBA – Armuchee vs. Trion (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)PREP GOLF4 p.m. – Unity Christian vs. Oakwood (Cedar Valley Golf Course)TBA – Rockmart at Model (Stonebridge)TBA – Rome boys at McClemore Tournament (Chattanooga, Tenn.)TBA – Rome girls at Queen of the Green Tournament (Meadow Lakes)COLLEGE GOLFTBA – Shorter men at Tusculum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Few details in body found in rural Polk County, police asking for help Adairsville man charged with killing his mother Man sentenced to seven life terms in prison, 39 years on rape and child molestation charges Kerry expansion at Rome facility a model of commitment and sustainability Calhoun man arrested on child porn charges Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back