Local Sports Schedule for 3-18 Mar 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP SOCCER5:30 p.m. – Darlington girls at RomePREP BASEBALL5 p.m. – Darlington at Christian Heritage5 p.m. – Coosa at Dade County (doubleheader)5:55 p.m. – Armuchee at Bowdon5:55 p.m. – Dalton at Rome6 p.m. – Pepperell vs. Jeff Davis (at John Kurtz Field, Milledgeville)PREP TENNIS3 p.m. – Rome at Golden Isles TournamentCOLLEGE BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Georgia Highlands women vs. TBA (NJCAA National Tournament, Lubbock, Tex.)COLLEGE BASEBALL5 p.m. – Shorter at Valdosta StateCOLLEGE GOLFTBA – Berry men, women at Jekyll Island InvitationalCOLLEGE TRACK & FIELDTBA – Berry, Shorter men, women at Emory Outdoor Meet (Emory University)COLLEGE LACROSSE6 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern women at BerryCOLLEGE TENNIS2 p.m. – Huntingdon men at Berry2 p.m. – Gadsden State men at Shorter Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Few details in body found in rural Polk County, police asking for help Adairsville man charged with killing his mother Kerry expansion at Rome facility a model of commitment and sustainability Police rescue child molestation victim as they arrest youth minister, six others on child pornography related charges Calhoun man arrested on child porn charges Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back