PREP SOCCER

5:30 p.m. – Darlington girls at Rome

PREP BASEBALL

5 p.m. – Darlington at Christian Heritage

5 p.m. – Coosa at Dade County (doubleheader)

5:55 p.m. – Armuchee at Bowdon

5:55 p.m. – Dalton at Rome

6 p.m. – Pepperell vs. Jeff Davis (at John Kurtz Field, Milledgeville)

PREP TENNIS

3 p.m. – Rome at Golden Isles Tournament

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Georgia Highlands women vs. TBA (NJCAA National Tournament, Lubbock, Tex.)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m. – Shorter at Valdosta State

COLLEGE GOLF

TBA – Berry men, women at Jekyll Island Invitational

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

TBA – Berry, Shorter men, women at Emory Outdoor Meet (Emory University)

COLLEGE LACROSSE

6 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern women at Berry

COLLEGE TENNIS

2 p.m. – Huntingdon men at Berry

2 p.m. – Gadsden State men at Shorter

