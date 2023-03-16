9 a.m. – Darlington, Model at Mohawk-Warrior Invitational (Gordon Central High, Calhoun)
10 a.m. – Rome girls at Lady Rambler Invitational (LaFayette Golf Course)
12 p.m. – Darlington girls at Girls Preparatory School, Chattanooga
12 p.m. – Alabama-Huntsville at Shorter (doubleheader)
12 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern at Berry (doubleheader)
12 p.m. – Berry at Centre (doubleheader)
1 p.m. – Alabama-Huntsville at Shorter (doubleheader, Alto Park)
TBA – Berry men, women at Jekyll Island Invitational
12 p.m. – Berry men at Centre
4 p.m. – Converse women at Shorter
9 a.m. – Berry at Mississippi State IHSA Western Semifinals (Starkville, Miss.)
TBA – Berry women qualifiers at NCAA Division-III Championships (Indianapolis, Ind.)
TBA – Berry men qualifiers at NCAA Division-III Championships (Greensboro, N.C.)
TBA – Berry, Shorter men, women at Emory
7 p.m. – Berry women at Birmingham-Southern
2 p.m. – Georgia Southwestern State women at Shorter
12 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern at Berry
12 p.m. – Berry at Centre
5:30 p.m. – Murray County girls at Model
5:30 p.m. – Chattooga girls at Armuchee
6:30 p.m. – Darlington girls at Calhoun
7:30 p.m. – Murray County boys at Model
7:30 p.m. – Chattooga boys at Armuchee
4 p.m. – Darlington at Trion
4 p.m. – Coosa at Dade County
4 p.m. – Unity Christian at Cornerstone Prep
4 p.m. – Rome girls, boys at Cedartown (Meadow Lakes)
TBA – Shorter men at Ralph Hargett Invitational (Monroe, N.C.)
TBA – Shorter women at Jerry Surratt Invitational (Monroe, N.C.)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.