PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Coosa

5 p.m. – Model girls at Dade County

5 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Peachtree Academy

5:30 p.m. – Bowdon girls at Armuchee

7 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Coosa

7 p.m. – Model boys at Dade County

7:30 p.m. – Bowdon boys at Armuchee

PREP BASEBALL

5 p.m. – Bowdon at Armuchee

PREP TENNIS

4 p.m. – Dalton at Rome

TBA – North Cobb Christian at Darlington

PREP TRACK

4 p.m. – Pepperell, Coosa, Armuchee, Unity Christian at Darlington

PREP GOLF

TBA – Model at Gordon Central (Fields Ferry)

PREP LACROSSE

TBA – Darlington at Carrollton

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m. – Huntingdon at Berry (doubleheader)

