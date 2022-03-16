Local Sports Schedule for 3-17 Mar 16, 2022 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Coosa5 p.m. – Model girls at Dade County5 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Peachtree Academy5:30 p.m. – Bowdon girls at Armuchee7 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Coosa7 p.m. – Model boys at Dade County7:30 p.m. – Bowdon boys at ArmucheePREP BASEBALL5 p.m. – Bowdon at ArmucheePREP TENNIS4 p.m. – Dalton at RomeTBA – North Cobb Christian at DarlingtonPREP TRACK4 p.m. – Pepperell, Coosa, Armuchee, Unity Christian at DarlingtonPREP GOLFTBA – Model at Gordon Central (Fields Ferry)PREP LACROSSETBA – Darlington at CarrolltonCOLLEGE SOFTBALL2 p.m. – Huntingdon at Berry (doubleheader) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Police rescue child molestation victim as they arrest youth minister, six others on child pornography related charges Few details in body found in rural Polk County, police asking for help UPDATE: Police locate vehicle that struck 20-year-old bicyclist, investigation ongoing Kerry expansion at Rome facility a model of commitment and sustainability Calhoun man arrested on child porn charges Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back