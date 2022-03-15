PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Darlington girls at North Cobb

7 p.m. – Darlington boys at North Cobb

PREP BASEBALL

5 p.m. – Model at Chattooga

5:30 p.m. – Pepperell at Heard County

5:55 p.m. – Rome at East Paulding

PREP TENNIS

4 p.m. – Model vs. Coosa (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

PREP GOLF

TBA – Rome at Cedartown (Meadow Lakes)

PREP LACROSSE

TBA – Columbus at Darlington

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m. – North Georgia at Shorter (doubleheader)

COLLEGE LACROSSE

1 p.m. – Shorter men at Chowan University

5 p.m. – Lee women at Shorter

