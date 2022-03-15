Local Sports Schedule for 3-16 Mar 15, 2022 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Darlington girls at North Cobb7 p.m. – Darlington boys at North CobbPREP BASEBALL5 p.m. – Model at Chattooga5:30 p.m. – Pepperell at Heard County5:55 p.m. – Rome at East PauldingPREP TENNIS4 p.m. – Model vs. Coosa (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)PREP GOLFTBA – Rome at Cedartown (Meadow Lakes)PREP LACROSSETBA – Columbus at DarlingtonCOLLEGE SOFTBALL1 p.m. – North Georgia at Shorter (doubleheader)COLLEGE LACROSSE1 p.m. – Shorter men at Chowan University5 p.m. – Lee women at Shorter Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Police rescue child molestation victim as they arrest youth minister, six others on child pornography related charges UPDATE: Police locate vehicle that struck 20-year-old bicyclist, investigation ongoing Cave Spring community members starting up local charter school Calhoun man arrested on child porn charges Pentagon says it will defend NATO territory after attack near Poland Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back