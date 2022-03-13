PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Pepperell

5 p.m. – Model girls at Gordon Central

5 p.m. – Dade County girls at Coosa

5 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Dalton Academy

7 p.m. – Model boys at Gordon Central

7 p.m. – Dade County boys at Coosa

7 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Dalton Academy

7 p.m. – Rome boys at Paulding County

7:45 p.m. – Paulding County girls at Rome

PREP BASEBALL

4 p.m. – North Cobb Christian at Darlington

5:55 p.m. – Armuchee at Bowdon

PREP TENNIS

4 p.m. – Gordon Central at Coosa (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

4 p.m. – Armuchee vs. Gordon Lee (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

4:15 p.m. – Model vs. Chattooga (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

4:30 p.m. – Unity Christian vs. Adairsville (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

PREP TRACK

4 p.m. – Coosa at Calhoun

4 p.m. – Armuchee at Gordon Lee

PREP LACROSSE

TBA – North Cobb at Darlington

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m. – Berry at Covenant

6 p.m. – Shorter at Georgia Southwestern State

COLLEGE LACROSSE

7 p.m. – Carthage College men at Berry

COLLEGE TENNIS

2 p.m. – Lee men, women at Shorter

