Local Sports Schedule for 3-15 Mar 13, 2022

PREP SOCCER
5 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Pepperell
5 p.m. – Model girls at Gordon Central
5 p.m. – Dade County girls at Coosa
5 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Dalton Academy
7 p.m. – Model boys at Gordon Central
7 p.m. – Dade County boys at Coosa
7 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Dalton Academy
7 p.m. – Rome boys at Paulding County
7:45 p.m. – Paulding County girls at Rome

PREP BASEBALL
4 p.m. – North Cobb Christian at Darlington
5:55 p.m. – Armuchee at Bowdon

PREP TENNIS
4 p.m. – Gordon Central at Coosa (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)
4 p.m. – Armuchee vs. Gordon Lee (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)
4:15 p.m. – Model vs. Chattooga (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)
4:30 p.m. – Unity Christian vs. Adairsville (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

PREP TRACK
4 p.m. – Coosa at Calhoun
4 p.m. – Armuchee at Gordon Lee

PREP LACROSSE
TBA – North Cobb at Darlington

COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m. – Berry at Covenant
6 p.m. – Shorter at Georgia Southwestern State

COLLEGE LACROSSE
7 p.m. – Carthage College men at Berry

COLLEGE TENNIS
2 p.m. – Lee men, women at Shorter