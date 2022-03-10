Saturday, March 12

PREP SOCCER

5:30 p.m. – Buford boys at Rome

PREP GOLF

TBA – Rome at Alexander Cougar Invitational (Mirror Lake, Villa Rica)

COLLEGE TRACK

TBA – Berry men, women at NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. – Oglethorpe at Berry

1 p.m. – Shorter at West Georgia (doubleheader)

COLLEGE LACROSSE

1 p.m. – Berry men at Southern Virginia

3 p.m. – Warren Wilson women at Shorter

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m. – Berry vs. Kean University (Cross Bay Bash, Newport News, Va.)

1 p.m. – Shorter at West Georgia (doubleheader)

3 p.m. – Berry vs. Virginia Wesleyan (Virginia Beach, Va.)

COLLEGE TENNIS

TBA – Berry men, women at Hilton Head Invitational

Sunday, March 13

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. – Oglethorpe at Berry

Monday, March 14

PREP BASEBALL

5 p.m. – Chattooga at Model

5 p.m. – Coosa at Dade County

5:55 p.m. – East Paulding at Rome

PREP TENNIS

4 p.m. – Model girls, boys vs. Pepperell (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

PREP GOLF

TBA – Armuchee, Dade County at Model (Stonebridge)

COLLEGE GOLF

TBA – Shorter women at Emmanuel College

