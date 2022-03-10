Local Sports Schedule for 3-12 to 3-14 Mar 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, March 12PREP SOCCER5:30 p.m. – Buford boys at RomePREP GOLFTBA – Rome at Alexander Cougar Invitational (Mirror Lake, Villa Rica)COLLEGE TRACKTBA – Berry men, women at NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field ChampionshipsCOLLEGE BASEBALL1 p.m. – Oglethorpe at Berry1 p.m. – Shorter at West Georgia (doubleheader)COLLEGE LACROSSE1 p.m. – Berry men at Southern Virginia3 p.m. – Warren Wilson women at ShorterCOLLEGE SOFTBALL10 a.m. – Berry vs. Kean University (Cross Bay Bash, Newport News, Va.)1 p.m. – Shorter at West Georgia (doubleheader)3 p.m. – Berry vs. Virginia Wesleyan (Virginia Beach, Va.)COLLEGE TENNISTBA – Berry men, women at Hilton Head InvitationalSunday, March 13COLLEGE BASEBALL1 p.m. – Oglethorpe at BerryMonday, March 14PREP BASEBALL5 p.m. – Chattooga at Model5 p.m. – Coosa at Dade County5:55 p.m. – East Paulding at RomePREP TENNIS4 p.m. – Model girls, boys vs. Pepperell (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)PREP GOLFTBA – Armuchee, Dade County at Model (Stonebridge)COLLEGE GOLFTBA – Shorter women at Emmanuel College Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Police rescue child molestation victim as they arrest youth minister, six others on child pornography related charges Resolution: Family remembers Queen White as her killer pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole 3 men sentenced in federal firearm, drug trafficking case Cave Spring community members starting up local charter school North Georgia Business Park in Catoosa County near completion: Park will bring jobs, manufacturing, shops and restaurants Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back