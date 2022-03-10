Local Sports Schedule for 3-11 Mar 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Model girls at Coosa5 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Dade County7 p.m. – Model boys at Coosa7 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Dade CountyPREP BASEBALL4 p.m. – Adairsville at Coosa5 p.m. – Model at Fannin County (doubleheader)5 p.m. – Pepperell at Chattooga (doubleheader)5:55 p.m. – LFO at RomeCOLLEGE TRACKTBA – Berry men, women at NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field ChampionshipsCOLLEGE BASEBALL5 p.m. – Shorter at West GeorgiaCOLLEGE SOFTBALL12:30 p.m. – Berry vs. Christopher Newport (Cross Bay Bash, Newport News, Va.)4 p.m. – Shorter at West Georgia5:30 p.m. – Berry vs. Juniata College (Cross Bay Bash, Newport News, Va.)COLLEGE TENNISTBA – Berry men, women at Hilton Head Invitational Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Resolution: Family remembers Queen White as her killer pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole 3 men sentenced in federal firearm, drug trafficking case North Georgia Business Park in Catoosa County near completion: Park will bring jobs, manufacturing, shops and restaurants Cave Spring community members starting up local charter school Is Zelenskyy Ukraine’s George Washington? Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back