PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Model girls at Coosa

5 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Dade County

7 p.m. – Model boys at Coosa

7 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Dade County

PREP BASEBALL

4 p.m. – Adairsville at Coosa

5 p.m. – Model at Fannin County (doubleheader)

5 p.m. – Pepperell at Chattooga (doubleheader)

5:55 p.m. – LFO at Rome

COLLEGE TRACK

TBA – Berry men, women at NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m. – Shorter at West Georgia

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12:30 p.m. – Berry vs. Christopher Newport (Cross Bay Bash, Newport News, Va.)

4 p.m. – Shorter at West Georgia

5:30 p.m. – Berry vs. Juniata College (Cross Bay Bash, Newport News, Va.)

COLLEGE TENNIS

TBA – Berry men, women at Hilton Head Invitational

