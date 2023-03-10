1 p.m. – Pepperell at Darlington
5 p.m. – Coosa at Model
9 a.m. – Rome at Buffalo’s River Ridge Invitational (Woodstock)
TBA – Unity Christian at Carrollton Invitational
1 p.m. – Berry at Rhodes (doubleheader)
1 p.m. – Shorter at Montevallo (doubleheader)
3 p.m. – Berry vs. Christopher Newport (Cross Bay Bash, at Newport News, Va.)
3 p.m. – Shorter at Montevallo (doubleheader)
5:30 p.m. – Berry vs. Transylvania (Cross Bay Bash, at Newport News, Va.)
TBA – Berry men, women at Hilton Head Invitational (Hilton Head, S.C.)
TBA – Berry men, women qualifiers at NCAA Division-III Indoor National Championship)
TBA – Shorter men, women qualifiers at NCAA Division-II Indoor National Championship, Virginia Beach, Va.)
12 p.m. – Alderson Broaddus men at Shorter
10:30 a.m. – Berry vs. Eastern Kentucky (Charleston Classic, Charleston, S.C.)
3:30 p.m. – Berry vs. Coastal Carolina (Charleston Classic, Charleston, S.C.)
9 a.m. – Berry vs. Catawba (Charleston Classic, Charleston, S.C.)
10:30 a.m. – Berry vs. College of Charleston (Charleston Classic, Charleston, S.C.)
2 p.m. – Shorter at Montevallo
5 p.m. – Calhoun girls at Coosa
7 p.m. – Calhoun boy s at Coosa
5 p.m. – Temple at Coosa
4:15 p.m. – Model vs. Pepperell (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)
3 p.m. – Unity Christian vs. Hearts Academy (Cedar Valley Golf Course, Cedartown)
4 p.m. – Alexander at Rome (Stonebridge)
TBA – Coosa vs. TBA (Fields Ferry, Calhoun)
TBA – Shorter men at Southern Collegiate (Valdosta)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.