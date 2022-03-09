Local Sports Schedule for 3-10 Mar 9, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASEBALL4 p.m. – Chattooga at Pepperell4:30 p.m. – Coosa at Gordon Central (doubleheader)5 p.m. – Fannin County at Model5:55 p.m. – Rome at RockmartPREP TENNIS4 p.m. – Rome girls, boys at Carrollton4 p.m. – Dade County girls, boys at Coosa (Rome Tennis Center)4:30 p.m. – Model girls, boys at CartersvilleTBA – Armuchee girls, boys vs. Unity ChristianPREP TRACK4 p.m. – Model, Coosa, Pepperell at Floyd County Schools Invitational (at Pepperell High)4 p.m. – Armuchee at Gordon CentralCOLLEGE LACROSSETBA – Berry women vs. North Carolina Wesleyan (at Brevard College)COLLEGE TENNISTBA – Berry men, women at Hilton Head Invitational Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now There can be no place for bigotry or hate, especially in our representatives Resolution: Family remembers Queen White as her killer pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole Is Zelenskyy Ukraine’s George Washington? 3 men sentenced in federal firearm, drug trafficking case Claytor steps down, Fisher to take helm Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back