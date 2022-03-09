PREP BASEBALL

4 p.m. – Chattooga at Pepperell

4:30 p.m. – Coosa at Gordon Central (doubleheader)

5 p.m. – Fannin County at Model

5:55 p.m. – Rome at Rockmart

PREP TENNIS

4 p.m. – Rome girls, boys at Carrollton

4 p.m. – Dade County girls, boys at Coosa (Rome Tennis Center)

4:30 p.m. – Model girls, boys at Cartersville

TBA – Armuchee girls, boys vs. Unity Christian

PREP TRACK

4 p.m. – Model, Coosa, Pepperell at Floyd County Schools Invitational (at Pepperell High)

4 p.m. – Armuchee at Gordon Central

COLLEGE LACROSSE

TBA – Berry women vs. North Carolina Wesleyan (at Brevard College)

COLLEGE TENNIS

TBA – Berry men, women at Hilton Head Invitational

