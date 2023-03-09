5 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Coosa
5:30 p.m. – Etowah girls at Rome
7 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Coosa
7:30 p.m. – Etowah boys at Rome
5 p.m. – Coosa at Trion
5:55 p.m. – River Ridge at Rome
6 p.m. – Armuchee at Model
3 p.m. – Unity Christian vs. Hearts Academy (Cedar Valley Golf Course, Cedartown)
7 p.m. – Georgia Highlands men vs. Central Georgia Technical (GCAA Tournament Semifinals, at Georgia Highlands)
3 p.m. – Berry at Rhodes
4 p.m. – Shorter at Montevallo
10:30 a.m. – Berry vs. Trine (Cross Bat Bash, at Newport News, Va.)
1 p.m. – Berry vs. Millikin (Cross Bay Bash, at Newport News, Va.)
4 p.m. – Shorter women at North Greenville
5 p.m. – Berry men vs. Baldwin Wallace (at Lexington, Ky.)
TBA – Berry men, women at Hilton Head Invitational (Hilton Head, S.C.)
TBA – Berry men, women qualifiers at NCAA Division-III Indoor National Championship)
TBA – Shorter men, women qualifiers at NCAA Division-II Indoor National Championship, Virginia Beach, Va.)
