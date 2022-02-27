Local Sports Schedule for 3-1 Feb 27, 2022 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Rome girls at Kell (Class AAAAAA State Tournament Third Round)PREP SOCCER5:30 p.m. – Rome girls at East Paulding7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at East PauldingPREP BASEBALL5:55 p.m. – Woodland at RomePREP TENNIS4 p.m. – South Paulding girls, boys at Rome (Rome Tennis Center Downtown)4 p.m. – Coosa girls, boys at Fannin CountyTBA – King’s Ridge Christian girls, boys at DarlingtonPREP TRACKTBA – Pepperell hosting home meetPREP LACROSSETBA – Darlington girls at RiverwoodCOLLEGE BASKETBALL7 p.m. – Georgia Highlands men vs. Gordon (GCAA Tournament Quarterfinals, at Georgia Highlands College)COLLEGE BASEBALL1 p.m. – Georgia College at Shorter5 p.m. – Emory at BerryCOLLEGE SOFTBALL4 p.m. – Shorter at Georgia College (doubleheader) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now 'This is not who we are': Former county GOP chair calls on hometown party to rebuke Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene St. Mary's deacon killed in Chattooga wreck Burkhalter, Timothy Meyer, Mandy LakePoint, Emerson due for $194 million mixed-use project Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back