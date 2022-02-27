PREP BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Rome girls at Kell (Class AAAAAA State Tournament Third Round)

PREP SOCCER

5:30 p.m. – Rome girls at East Paulding

7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at East Paulding

PREP BASEBALL

5:55 p.m. – Woodland at Rome

PREP TENNIS

4 p.m. – South Paulding girls, boys at Rome (Rome Tennis Center Downtown)

4 p.m. – Coosa girls, boys at Fannin County

TBA – King’s Ridge Christian girls, boys at Darlington

PREP TRACK

TBA – Pepperell hosting home meet

PREP LACROSSE

TBA – Darlington girls at Riverwood

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m. – Georgia Highlands men vs. Gordon (GCAA Tournament Quarterfinals, at Georgia Highlands College)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. – Georgia College at Shorter

5 p.m. – Emory at Berry

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m. – Shorter at Georgia College (doubleheader)

