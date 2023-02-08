Local Sports Schedule for 2-9 Feb 8, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP BASKETBALL5 p.m. – Unity Christian boys vs. Praise Academy (GAPPS Division I-AA Region I Tournament Third-Place Game, Unity Christian School)6:30 p.m. – Unity Christian girls vs. Oakwood Christian (GAPPS Division I-AA Region I Tournament Championship Game, Unity Christian School)COLLEGE BASKETBALL6:30 p.m. – Shorter women at Delta State8:30 p.m. – Shorter men at Delta StateCOLLEGE LACROSSE7 p.m. – Davis & Elkins College men at Shorter Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Rockmart woman charged in wreck that killed 5-year-old son Police: Man shot, killed after pointing rifle at officers during break-in Report: Adairsville man shot son in restaurant parking lot Rome Police: Investigation continues into shooting death of 56-year-old Aragon man Saturday night Rockmart woman charged in wreck that killed 5-year-old son Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.