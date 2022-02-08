Local Sports Schedule for 2-9 Feb 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Gordon Central girls at Pepperell6 p.m. – Chapel Hill girls at Rome7 p.m. – Gordon Central boys at PepperellPREP BASEBALL5:30 p.m. – Coosa at Cass (scrimmage)COLLEGE BASKETBALL5:30 p.m. – Georgia Highlands women at Albany Technical5:30 p.m. – West Alabama women at Shorter7 p.m. – Georgia Highlands men at Southern Crescent Technical7:30 p.m. – West Alabama men at ShorterCOLLEGE SWIMMINGTBA – Berry men, women at SAA Championships (Birmingham, Ala.)COLLEGE LACROSSE6 p.m. – Shorter women at BerryCOLLEGE TENNIS1 p.m. – Shorter men, women at Delta State Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Medical call leads to discovery of drugs, meth lab Georgia Senate committee holds hearing on legalizing recreational use of marijuana Police: Former FCS employee stole over $6,000 from Pepperell Elementary parent teacher organization fund Fatal wreck reported on Bailey Road Friday 2 arrested by Metro Task Force on meth, firearms charges Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back