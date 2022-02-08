PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Gordon Central girls at Pepperell

6 p.m. – Chapel Hill girls at Rome

7 p.m. – Gordon Central boys at Pepperell

PREP BASEBALL

5:30 p.m. – Coosa at Cass (scrimmage)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. – Georgia Highlands women at Albany Technical

5:30 p.m. – West Alabama women at Shorter

7 p.m. – Georgia Highlands men at Southern Crescent Technical

7:30 p.m. – West Alabama men at Shorter

COLLEGE SWIMMING

TBA – Berry men, women at SAA Championships (Birmingham, Ala.)

COLLEGE LACROSSE

6 p.m. – Shorter women at Berry

COLLEGE TENNIS

1 p.m. – Shorter men, women at Delta State

