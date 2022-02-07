Local Sports Schedule for 2-8 Feb 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Model6 p.m. – Coosa girls at Chattooga6 p.m. – Darlington girls at Walker7:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Model7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at Chattooga7:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at WalkerPREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Coosa girls at Fannin County5 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Temple7 p.m. – Coosa boys at Fannin County7 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Temple7 p.m. – Calhoun boys at RomeCOLLEGE BASEBALL1 p.m. – Morehouse at Shorter2 p.m. – Berry at EmoryCOLLEGE LACROSSE7 p.m. – Berry men at LaGrange Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Medical call leads to discovery of drugs, meth lab Georgia Senate committee holds hearing on legalizing recreational use of marijuana Police: Former FCS employee stole over $6,000 from Pepperell Elementary parent teacher organization fund Fatal wreck reported on Bailey Road Friday 2 arrested by Metro Task Force on meth, firearms charges Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back