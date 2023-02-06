Local Sports Schedule for 2-8 Feb 6, 2023 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP BASKETBALL4 p.m. – Pepperell girls vs. Dalton Academy (Region 7-A Division I Tournament, at Armuchee High)5:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys vs. Dalton Academy (Region 7-A Division I Tournament, at Armuchee High)7 p.m. – Coosa girls vs. Dade County (Region 7-A Division I Tournament, at Armuchee High)8:30 p.m. – Coosa boys vs. Armuchee (Region 7-A Division I Tournament, at Armuchee High)PREP SOCCER5:30 p.m. – Chattooga girls at Pepperell7:30 p.m. – Model boys at Pepperell7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at CarrolltonPREP BASEBALL6 p.m. – Paulding County at RomePREP TENNIS4:30 p.m. – Carrollton at Rome (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)COLLEGE BASKETBALL5 p.m. – South Georgia Technical women at Georgia Highlands7 p.m. – Central Georgia Technical men at Georgia HighlandsCOLLEGE SWIMMINGTBA – Berry men, women at SAA Championship (Birmingham, Ala.)COLLEGE LACROSSE6 p.m. – Berry men at Piedmont Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now 21-year-old indicted in Nov. 2022 stabbing, mutilation of recent BYU grad Police: Man shot, killed after pointing rifle at officers during break-in Rome Police: Investigation continues into shooting death of 56-year-old Aragon man Saturday night Report: Adairsville man shot son in restaurant parking lot Rockmart woman charged in wreck that killed 5-year-old son Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.