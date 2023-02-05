Local Sports Schedule for 2-7 Feb 5, 2023 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – River Ridge girls at Rome6 p.m. – Model girls at Rockmart6:30 p.m. – Unity Christian girls vs. TBA (GAPPS Division I-AA Region I Tournament, at Unity Christian)7:30 p.m. – River Ridge boys at Rome7:30 p.m. – Model boys at RockmartPREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Dade County6:30 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Darlington JV7 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Dade County7:30 p.m. – Rome girls at Paulding CountyPREP BASEBALL5 p.m. – Darlington at Cedartown5:30 p.m. – Model at Adairsville (scrimmage)6 p.m. – Rome at McEachern Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now 21-year-old indicted in Nov. 2022 stabbing, mutilation of recent BYU grad Police: Man shot, killed after pointing rifle at officers during break-in Rome Police: Investigation continues into shooting death of 56-year-old Aragon man Saturday night Report: Adairsville man shot son in restaurant parking lot Around Town: Now two area hospitals seek new bosses. Doubleheader: Rome, Floyd schools staging separate job fairs -- the same morning Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.