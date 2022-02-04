Saturday, Feb. 5

PREP BASKETBALL

2:30 p.m. – Darlington girls at Pickens

4:30 p.m. – Temple girls at Coosa

6 p.m. – Temple boys at Coosa

PREP WRESTLING

9 a.m. – Pepperell, Model, Coosa qualifiers at Class AA B Sectionals (Lakepoint)

TBA – Armuchee, Darlington qualifiers at Class A B Sectionals (Jeff Davis High)

TBA – Rome qualifiers at Class AAAAAA B Sectionals (Brunswick High)

PREP SWIMMING

TBA – Rome, Darlington, Floyd County qualifiers at GHSA State Meet (Georgia Tech)

PREP SOCCER

1 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Commerce

3 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Commerce

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m. – Montevallo women at Shorter

4 p.m. – Montevallo men at Shorter

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

TBA – Berry men, women at Joe LaRocco Indoor Invitational (Salem, Va.)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. – Miles College at Shorter (doubleheader)

COLLEGE LACROSSE

2 p.m. – Shorter women at Cumberlands

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4:15 p.m. – Shorter vs. Rollins College (Gulf Shores Invitational, Gulf Shores, Ala.)

6:30 p.m. – Shorter vs. Drury University (Gulf Shores Invitational, Gulf Shores, Ala.)

COLLEGE TENNIS

1 p.m. – Tuskegee men, women at Shorter

COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN

TBA – Berry at Georgia 2 Hunt Seat (Athens)

Sunday, Feb. 6

COLLEGE BASKETBAL

1 p.m. – Hendrix women at Berry

3 p.m. – Hendrix men at Berry

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2:30 p.m. – Shorter vs. Spring Hill College (Gulf Shores Invitational, Gulf Shores, Ala.)

Monday, Feb. 7

PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Darlington boys at Cedartown

7:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at Cedartown

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you