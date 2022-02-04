Local Sports Schedule for 2-5 to 2-7 Feb 4, 2022 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, Feb. 5PREP BASKETBALL2:30 p.m. – Darlington girls at Pickens4:30 p.m. – Temple girls at Coosa6 p.m. – Temple boys at CoosaPREP WRESTLING9 a.m. – Pepperell, Model, Coosa qualifiers at Class AA B Sectionals (Lakepoint)TBA – Armuchee, Darlington qualifiers at Class A B Sectionals (Jeff Davis High)TBA – Rome qualifiers at Class AAAAAA B Sectionals (Brunswick High)PREP SWIMMINGTBA – Rome, Darlington, Floyd County qualifiers at GHSA State Meet (Georgia Tech)PREP SOCCER1 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Commerce3 p.m. – Armuchee boys at CommerceCOLLEGE BASKETBALL2 p.m. – Montevallo women at Shorter4 p.m. – Montevallo men at ShorterCOLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDTBA – Berry men, women at Joe LaRocco Indoor Invitational (Salem, Va.)COLLEGE BASEBALL1 p.m. – Miles College at Shorter (doubleheader)COLLEGE LACROSSE2 p.m. – Shorter women at CumberlandsCOLLEGE SOFTBALL4:15 p.m. – Shorter vs. Rollins College (Gulf Shores Invitational, Gulf Shores, Ala.)6:30 p.m. – Shorter vs. Drury University (Gulf Shores Invitational, Gulf Shores, Ala.)COLLEGE TENNIS1 p.m. – Tuskegee men, women at ShorterCOLLEGE EQUESTRIANTBA – Berry at Georgia 2 Hunt Seat (Athens)Sunday, Feb. 6COLLEGE BASKETBAL1 p.m. – Hendrix women at Berry3 p.m. – Hendrix men at BerryCOLLEGE SOFTBALL2:30 p.m. – Shorter vs. Spring Hill College (Gulf Shores Invitational, Gulf Shores, Ala.)Monday, Feb. 7PREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Darlington boys at Cedartown7:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at Cedartown Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Police: Former FCS employee stole over $6,000 from Pepperell Elementary parent teacher organization fund Medical call leads to discovery of drugs, meth lab Flatrock Baptist Church vandalized with racial slurs Georgia Senate committee holds hearing on legalizing recreational use of marijuana Acworth man indicted on murder charge in Robin Hood Road shooting Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back