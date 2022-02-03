PREP BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Coosa

6 p.m. – Model girls at Unity Christian

6 p.m. – Rome girls at Paulding County

6 p.m. – Drew Charter girls at Armuchee

6 p.m. – Darlington girls at Pickens

6:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at Excel Christian

7:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Coosa

7:30 p.m. – Model boys at Unity Christian

7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at Paulding County

7:30 p.m. – Drew Charter boys at Armuchee

PREP SWIMMING

TBA – Rome, Darlington, Floyd County qualifiers at GHSA State Meet (Georgia Tech)

PREP SOCCER

5 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Callaway

5 p.m. – Model girls at Murray County

7 p.m. – Model boys at Murray County

7 p.m. – Rome girls at Villa Rica

7 p.m. – Rome boys at Southeast Whitfield

7:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Callaway

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Rhodes women at Berry

8 p.m. – Rhodes men at Berry

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. – Miles College at Shorter

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m. – Shorter vs. Miles College (Gulf Shores Invitational, Gulf Shores, Ala.)

2:30 p.m. – Shorter vs. Saint Leo University (Gulf Shores Invitational, Gulf Shores, Ala.)

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

TBA – Shorter men, women at East Tennessee State

