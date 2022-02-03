Local Sports Schedule for 2-4 Feb 3, 2022 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Coosa6 p.m. – Model girls at Unity Christian6 p.m. – Rome girls at Paulding County6 p.m. – Drew Charter girls at Armuchee6 p.m. – Darlington girls at Pickens6:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at Excel Christian7:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Coosa7:30 p.m. – Model boys at Unity Christian7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at Paulding County7:30 p.m. – Drew Charter boys at ArmucheePREP SWIMMINGTBA – Rome, Darlington, Floyd County qualifiers at GHSA State Meet (Georgia Tech)PREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Callaway5 p.m. – Model girls at Murray County7 p.m. – Model boys at Murray County7 p.m. – Rome girls at Villa Rica7 p.m. – Rome boys at Southeast Whitfield7:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at CallawayCOLLEGE BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Rhodes women at Berry8 p.m. – Rhodes men at BerryCOLLEGE BASEBALL1 p.m. – Miles College at ShorterCOLLEGE SOFTBALL10 a.m. – Shorter vs. Miles College (Gulf Shores Invitational, Gulf Shores, Ala.)2:30 p.m. – Shorter vs. Saint Leo University (Gulf Shores Invitational, Gulf Shores, Ala.)COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDTBA – Shorter men, women at East Tennessee State Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Flatrock Baptist Church vandalized with racial slurs Acworth man indicted on murder charge in Robin Hood Road shooting State Senate passes tax incentives for living organ donors 'Multiple ounces of cocaine and marijuana': Three arrested at Nixon Avenue residence on drug trafficking charges Top Hat Formal Wear business and building being sold Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back