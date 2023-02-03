Local Sports Schedule for 2-4 to 2-6 Feb 3, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, Feb. 4PREP WRESTLING9 a.m. – Armuchee, Coosa, Darlington at Area 7-A Traditional Tournament (Trion High)9 a.m. – Pepperell at Area 5-A Traditional Tournament (Heard County High)9 a.m. – Model at Area 7-AA Traditional Tournament (Rockmart High)9 a.m. – Rome at Region 6-AAAAAA Traditional Tournament (Sequoyah High)COLLEGE BASKETBALL2 p.m. – West Georgia women at Shorter2 p.m. – Georgia Highlands men at Albany Technical4 p.m. – West Georgia men at ShorterCOLLEGE BASEBALL1 p.m. – Shorter at Miles College (doubleheader)COLLEGE SOFTBALL2 p.m. – Young Harris at Shorter (doubleheader, Alto Park)COLLEGE TENNIS4 p.m. – Shorter women at Clark AtlantaCOLLEGE TRACKTBA – Shorter men at East Tennessee StateCOLLEGE LACROSSE1 p.m. – Tennessee Wesleyan women at Shorter1 p.m. – Shorter men at Tennessee WesleyanCOLLEGE EQUESTRIAN9 a.m. – Berry at Mississippi State IHSA Western (Starkville, Miss.)Sunday, Feb. 5COLLEGE BASKETBALL1 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern women at Berry3 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern men at BerryCOLLEGE SOFTBALL2 p.m. – Young Harris at Shorter (Alto Park)COLLEGE TRACKTBA – Shorter men at East Tennessee StateCOLLEGE LACROSSE12 p.m. – Berry men at SalisburyMonday, Feb. 6PREP BASKETBALLTBA – Unity Christian girls, boys at Region Tournament (Site TBA)PREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Darlington girls at Coosa7 p.m. – Darlington boys at CoosaCOLLEGE TENNIS2:30 p.m. – Warner men, women at Berry (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now 21-year-old indicted in Nov. 2022 stabbing, mutilation of recent BYU grad Police: Man shot, killed after pointing rifle at officers during break-in Looking north: Developers and businesses are eyeing North Rome - here's what's coming Dozens confront Catoosa zoning officials in ongoing conflict over backyard chickens Around Town: Now two area hospitals seek new bosses. Doubleheader: Rome, Floyd schools staging separate job fairs -- the same morning Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.