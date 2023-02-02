Local Sports Schedule for 2-3 Feb 2, 2023 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Coosa6 p.m. – Darlington girls at Armuchee6 p.m. – Creekview girls at Rome7 p.m. – Gordon Central girls at Model7:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Coosa7:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at Armuchee7:30 p.m. – Creekview boys at Rome8:30 p.m. – Gordon Central boys at ModelPREP SOCCER5 p.m. – Model girls at Haralson County5 p.m. – Darlington girls at St. Francis5:30 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Armuchee7 p.m. – Model boys at Haralson County7 p.m. – Southeast Whitfield boys at Rome7 p.m. – Darlington boys at St. Francis7:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Armuchee7:30 p.m. – Rome girls at Chapel HillCOLLEGE BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Millsaps women at Berry8 p.m. – Millsaps men at BerryCOLLEGE BASEBALL3 p.m. – Shorter at Miles CollegeCOLLEGE TRACKTBA – Shorter men at East Tennessee State Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now 21-year-old indicted in Nov. 2022 stabbing, mutilation of recent BYU grad Cartersville man sentenced in drug trafficking, body dismemberment case Looking north: Developers and businesses are eyeing North Rome - here's what's coming Branson and TYM USA officially merge, corporate headquarters to be located in Rome Dozens confront Catoosa zoning officials in ongoing conflict over backyard chickens Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.